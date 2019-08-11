Don’t Politicise Kogi Deputy Governor’s Impeachment, Says APC Group

Kayode Fasua

An All Progressives Congress pressure group in Kogi State, Way Forward Society (WFS) has warned against politicising the ongoing impeachment process initiated against the Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba.

The Coordinator of the group, Mr. Wilson Adjio made the call in a statement he issued saturday, warning against insinuations that the process was masterminded by the state governor, Mr Yahaya Bello.

He claimed that it was within the prerogative of the state’s House of Assembly “to decide what is best for the state. Let those who are unduly embarrassing Bello know that the House of Assembly is doing its constitutional duty. They will decide what is best for the state.

“Bello has nothing against his deputy. There are 25 members in the House and they are no kids. So it is unfair to tie the dilemma of the deputy governor with the official functions of His Excellency, the governor.”

Adjio said the group was aware of attempts to blackmail the governor ahead of the panel set up to investigate the embattled deputy governor.

“We are aware of moves to blackmail the governor and present him as a low road walker. But we all know that Governor Bello is a man of high pedigree.

“He will not join issues with anybody because he is busy working. Kogi is a peaceful state and we should help the governor to sustain the peace.”

The group said it was impressed with Bello’s performance in the last three and half years, noting that he “is the man who is taking Kogi to its Olympic heights.”