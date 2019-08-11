Billionaire Businessman, Ayo Karim’s New Move

Ayo Karim is not your run-of the mill businessman; he is never a push-over in the business sector in Nigeria either.

From construction to oil and gas business, he has made a name for himself in Nigeria and even beyond. Little wonder, his grand entry into the Oyo governorship election was received with applause by many who have encountered him.

But it was like a misadventure of some sort for him, as he couldn’t clinch the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress in the election.

Unperturbed, the billionaire showcased his sense of good sportsmanship and supported the preferred party’s candidate, Adebayo Adelabu, who eventually lost to Seyi Makinde of People’s Democratic Party, PDP. This, no doubt, endeared him to many who see him as a man of peace and one who eschews politics with bitterness.

Although the polo-loving gentleman is keeping his next move close to his chest, a source revealed that he may stage a comeback in 2023.

At the moment, the astute corporate giant is said to have returned to his original boardroom job, which suffered a big setback during his political foray.

‘’Karim is a visionary man whose antecedents, over the years, precede him anywhere he goes and he is considered one of the most prescient corporate leaders in the country, with several awards in his kitty. Oyo State would gain more from him if one day he is given the number job of the state, ’’ a source stated.

Another source revealed that Karim has just invested in a multi-billion Naira farm with a ranch called Winchester situated on a large expanse of land in the Egbeda area along Ibadan-Ife Expressway, where he breed hundreds of cows, rams, goats and lambs.

The farm also has a large poultry farm where he offers from stable to table service as well as prepare minced beef and sausage for many super stores in Lagos and other cities across the country.