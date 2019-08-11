Amnesty International Issues Travel Advisory for US

The Amnesty International has issued a travel advisory for travellers intending to make a trip to the United States.

The international body in its release called on people worldwide to exercise caution and have an emergency contingency plan when travelling throughout the USA.

This travel advisory according to the body is being issued in light of ongoing high levels of gun violence in the country.

It said depending on the traveller’s gender identity, race, country of origin, ethnic background, or sexual orientation, they may be at higher risk of being targeted with gun violence, and should plan accordingly.

Amnesty stated that under international human rights law, the United States has an obligation to enact a range of measures at the federal, state and local levels to regulate access to firearms and to protect the rights of people to live and move about freely without the threat of gun violence.

It added that the government has not taken sufficient steps to meet this obligation.

It further advised that “If you decide to travel to the United States: Be extra vigilant at all times and be wary of the ubiquity of firearms among the population. Avoid places where large numbers of people gather, especially cultural events, places of worship, schools and shopping malls. Exercise increased caution when visiting local bars, nightclubs and casinos.”