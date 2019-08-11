A Toast to Juliet Ibrahim

In the midst of life’s numerous quagmires, its unseen icebergs and diversions, the mountains that derail armies of men and turns grand ambitions to unbearable yokes, its catacombs of lost dreams and ruined promises, it is easy to turn philosopher and write grand tomes on the futility and pointlessness of it all.

What is much harder to do is find the lamp in the bushel, the kernel of truth amidst a field of deception, the meaning in the mess, the primal joys that cast beams of light that shadows of negativity cannot withstand. That is why the accomplishments of Juliet Ibrahim in writing a narrative of her life captured the imagination of the general public.

The voluptuous actress of Ghanaian and Liberian descent recently launched her book aptly titled, A Toast to Life. For someone whose comparatively young existence on this planet has brought three lifetimes worth of action — and many of them aren’t happy ones — her mindset to cherish the joys and find the upside in the bad experiences has charmed more admirers and raised her estimation further in the eyes of those already mesmerized by her captivating performances on the silver screens.

A Toast to Life is Juliet’s memoir about a storied life spent across three countries, witnessing the horrors of three very different civil wars in her formative years, as well as the beginnings and triumphs of her acting career. It is a tome to inspire the dejected and bring courage to downcast hearts. It is a powerful message to those, especially girls to pursue their dreams no matter the circumstances.

Hosted by Denrele Edun, the event was attended by friends, well-wishers, and industry colleagues including Honorable Abike Dabiri (represented by Mrs Yemisi Ibrahim), Chief Dele Momodu, Elvina Ibru, John Ogu, Kabiru Rabiu, Gloria Ibru, Sujimoto, Praiz, Tewa Onasanya, Oge Okoye, Pretty Mike, Skuki, Eniola Badmus, Adenike Oyetunde, and more.

Looking at her, one would believe she had always had a smooth sail through a sea of paradise. Little wonder the revelations contained in her books were so shocking to those who glimpsed the contents courtesy of a few excerpts read by Charles Otudor, Noble Igwe, and Chigurl. Her ability to survive through so many setbacks including sexual assault and rape showed everyone that Juliet has as much substance as shine.