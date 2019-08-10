Tolaram  Establishes Foothold  in Beverage Sector

Tolaram Group, a fast moving consumer group company (FMCG), has expanded its landscape in the Nigerian market with the launch of Good Life Magik Fruit Drink.

The latest, which is the flagship brand of Tolaram Nutri Beverage limited, is in the market to fill the nutritional gap in the beverage segment, as stated by the manufacturers.

The drink is targeted at children segment and comes in three different variants: Watermelon & Mango and Orange.

The launch of the product, which came colourful attracted bigwigs in the country including Wife of the Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, regulators, distributors and children, amongst others.

In her assessment of the product, Mrs. Abiodun commended the effort that went into the process of producing the drink, adding that the company has succeeded in building quality brands in Africa and Nigeria while its latest is not exemption.

She said: “The launch of Magik is much welcome and apt considering the increasing focus on health and nutrition, particularly, among mothers and children.

I am delighted that the firm added a healthy fruit drink to its value chain and I’m confident that the product will fly high in the market”.

Managing Director of the Group, Chief Harkishin Aswani, stated that the new venture has further consolidated Tolaram’s position as the market leader in the FMCG sector.

He said that the brand values innovations, was why the company consistently engaged its consumers to understand their needs and lifestyle, hence, roll out products in their categories that eventually bring smile on their faces.

“GoodLife Magik is a healthy fruit drink riding on the three unique selling propositions of “Health, Nutrition and Great Taste”.

All the three variants are fortified with key nutrients like Vitamin-C and Glucose that improve immunity and give energy. The new product offers a great natural taste and comes in unique and attractive packaging.

“The journey to the fruit juice started six months ago, with the factory situated in Ibadan, today we are happy that the product has come to stay. This has again boosted our impact in Nigeria where we now have not less than 19 factories and we can therefore conveniently boast that we are the largest manufacturers in Nigeria”, he stressed.

President of Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Dr. Batholomew Brai, congratulated the company on the new feat while certifying the drink safe and healthy for consumption.

He said: “we have verified the claims and content and see it is a good source of energy and Vitamin C necessary for children’s wellness. We are always happy and open to support any brand that promises to promote healthy nutrition.”