Rotary Clubs Partner to Fight Polio

As part of its humanitarian service, the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt cosmopolitan District 9141 has unveiled and presented a big polio box at the Port Harcourt Polo Club. The big polo box is for cash donation that would be forwarded to Rotary Foundation for the fight against polio. Speaking at the presentation, the former District Governor of district 9141, Sir Gabriel Toby, commended the management of the polo club for partnering Rotary to end polio.

Sir Toby a former deputy governor of Rivers State said sports control a lot of followership and the larger society can be reached through it. Responding, the President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Leo Edochie, lauded the partnership. He said greater humanitarian service is one of the new board’s nine point vision and are willing to do more. His Vice President, Chukwudi Dimkpa, also said that Port Harcourt Polo Club will do everything positive to support in the fight against Polio.