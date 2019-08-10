Nasarawa Solar Streetlights

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has commenced the installations of solar streetlights across the 13 local governments areas of the state which would cover a distance of 26 kilometres. The governor inaugurated the installation of the solar streetlights project yesterday at Obi, the headquarters of Obi Local Governments Area of the state with a charge on the benefiting communities to judiciously use and protect the facilities. Speaking at the flag off of the solar streetlights installations, the governor said that one of the advantages of the solar streetlights was that it would slow down the velocity of global warming. He said: “When the solar streetlights are installed, they will slow down the velocity of global warming and subsequently reduce the negative effect that the global warming has on the ozone layers.”

According to him, “the idea behind the solar streetlights, which each Local Government Area would be installed with a two kilometres solar streetlights, was borne out of my earlier commitment during my inauguration to provide interrupted power supply to some parts of the state. It is still in the same vein that my administration is working out modalities to engage the General Electric (GE) company to develop the coal deposit in Obi Local Government Area into a full power station that can generate about 100 megawatts of electricity to serve the entire state. In welcome address, chairman of the Obi council area, Mohammed Eyimoga commended the foresight of Governor Sule towards infrastructures development across the state. He equally assured the governor of the Obi town community’s readiness to jealously protect the facility brought to them by the Nasarawa State in order to spur the governor for citing of more projects in the area.