Emir Sanusi’s Latest Bride Steps in Stylishly

Four years after the traditional wedding engagement ceremony, Adamawa Princess Sa’adatu Barkindo-Musdafa moves in with Emir of Kano Muhammed Sanusi II, writes Ferdinand Ekechukwu

When in 2015, the Emir of Kano, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II engaged Sa’adatu Barkindo-Musdafa, the daughter of the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo-Musdafa, it attracted streams of reactions on social sphere. The reason for the uproar was not farfetched. The beautiful maiden was about 18 and so the criticisms were partly anchored on her ‘tender age’. The young Adamawa princess had just completed her secondary school education then, and enrolled for advanced level studies. Then, Sanusi, the 14th Emir of Kano, had three wives – Sadiya, the first who is the daughter of the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, and the other two – Maryam and Rakiya.

At the event in Adamawa, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, acted as the guardian for the groom, while his Adamawa counterpart, Jibrilla Bindow, played the role of the bride’s guardian, who gave her hands out in marriage to the monarch. The wedding was contracted in a low-key royal ceremony in Yola on September 25 while Emir Sanusi was away for Hajj.

In the course of it all, history was cited like in ancient times when bonds between empires were tightened with marriages among royals and nobles across boundaries. The betrothal of the Adamawa princess to Emir Sanusi II was also seen as a move to deepen royal bond between Adamawa and Kano. Historically, both emirates have similar origins in the 19th century Usman Dan Fodio’s jihad. But in all, one thing was cleared on the issue after the ceremony in Adamawa… Sa’adatu would not move in with the Emir immediately thus confirming her age as she was merely betrothed to the revered Emir.

Fast forward to 2019, the Kano first-class monarch Sanusi II received his fourth wife, four years after the traditional wedding engagement ceremony was held in Adamawa State. Sai’datu was brought to the Emir’s palace on August 3, while the traditional Budar Kai ceremony was held on Sunday August 4.

Sa’adatu returned to Nigeria after the successful completion of her degree programme in the United Kingdom. She is now 22 and a big girl.

Muhammadu Sanusi II was crowned on 8 June 2014 after the death of his granduncle Ado Bayero. Emir Sanusi was a banker and former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.