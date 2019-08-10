Chat Room Talk Show By Rokan Orunmuyi Debuts

Gists

The Chat Room is a talk show with the aim of educating, entertaining, inspiring and motivating its audience through intelligent and meaningful conversations about life and topical issues, as well as experience sharing. The producer of the show, Rokanmi Orunmuyi, who is also the host, is a graduate of Economics from the University of Essex UK with over 12 years experience in both the private and public sectors before deciding to pursue her passion for entertainment. She believes entertainment is a very powerful instrument which can be used to shape perspectives, address social ills, as well as change narratives. Entertainment is subtle but highly influential and she’s passionate about using it as a tool for social change.

The debut episode of the show titled ‘Sexual Abuse’ was released on August 2, and it is already gaining a sizeable number of views on YouTube and Facebook. It speaks to one of the ills in our society, through the experience sharing of the guest who narrates her sexual abuse ordeal and how she was able to find help and healing.

The show, which is co-hosted by ace broadcaster and on air personality, Ronke Giwa-Onafuwa, has lined up for discussion a number of unconventional yet entertaining and informative topics in its subsequent episodes. The whole idea is to stimulate some difficult but important and necessary conversations in the society. If you are looking for a game changer in the world of talk shows, then this is definitely a show to look out for.