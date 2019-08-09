Sallah: Plateau Receives 56 Trucks, 2.5m Litres of Petrol

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has assured that there would be no scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in any form during the Sallah festival in Plateau State

According to the DPR Operations Controller Jos Field Office, Jerome Agada, who addressed journalists yesterday in the state, said that: “The state has received 56 trucks and a total of 2.5 million liters of PMS, so there is nothing to worry about during this festive period.

“Notwithstanding, we will continue our monitoring exercise to ensure that stations that are not prepared to play by the rules and want to always cause artificial scarcity and cheating the public are brought to book.”

Agada said that the DPR has sustained its oversight activities on the downstream facilities in Plateau State to ensure that operators were complying with requisite guidelines for sanity and equity in the interest of the citizenry/stakeholders.

“In pursuit of this mandate, we have conducted on-the-spot checks on retail outlets and other petroleum facilitates in Jos and its environs to ascertain delivery and discharge of allocated petrol products. We are also monitoring pump deliveries to the public to ensure compliance with operation guidelines,” he said.

The exercise, which took place in 15 petrol stations resulted in the shutting down of 10 stations for various offences and the sealing of 28 fuel pumps.

A breakdown of the sealed pumps showed that 17 were sealed for under delivery offences while 11 were due to faulty facilities.

“The DPR views this unwholesome and fraudulent conducts as criminal since they are intended to cheat the public. The affected pumps/stations that were sealed shall pay the fines commensurate with their infractions,” he said.

He explained that similar exercise was conducted in June in collaboration with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel to root out illegal retail outlets, adding that many of the affected stations have commenced processes towards the regularization of their operations.