Power Exhibition, Conference Hold September 24

One of West Africa’s largest annual power and renewable energy event, the Power Nigeria, has been scheduled to hold in Lagos between September 24th and 26th.

According to the organisers, the forum provides a for key stakeholders from across Nigeria and West Africa to meet manufacturers and suppliers from over 24 different countries – all of who will be displaying their products and innovative technologies to the Nigerian market.

“The 2019 edition will bring together key delegations from regional government bodies and infrastructure and public utilities including Federal Ministry of Power, Works & Housing; Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN); Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC); Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC); Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC); Eko Electricity Distribution Company; IKEJA Electric; Ibadan Electric Distribution Company (IBEDC), and others,” a statement from the organisers explained.

Commenting on the free-to-attend content offering, the Exhibition Director of Power Nigeria, Deep Karani, “Over the past few years, our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure The Power Nigeria Agenda focuses on innovations & advancement of the Nigerian power sector. The 2019 edition will discuss topics such as financing, procurement, digitalisation, renewable Energy Reforms, and more.

The conference is set to reinforce Informa Markets’ commitment to actively cultivate Power Nigeria into the largest technology sourcing platform and create invaluable networking opportunities for international and local companies to connect, network and drive growth into future investment opportunities for West Africa.”