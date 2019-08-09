Organisation Leads Feeding Tour on Lagos-Badagry Road

Rebecca Ejifoma

In line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 on zero hunger, an all women community foundation, the Be Inspired Nigeria (BIN) successfully fed over 1,000 destitute children on Lagos-Badagry axis duirng its annual exercise.

The Festac-Agbara axis feeding tour tagged, ‘Feed the Street Kids’ kicked off from Alakija to Agbara. Areas covered were Ikotun, Gbagada, Lekki, Okokomaiko, Ajagbandi and Badagry respectively.

Interestingly, BIN foundation has been making waves on social media with its show of kindness and philanthropic gesture for the destitute since it sprung up in 2011.

According to the founder and CEO, Mrs. Chioma Obaro, “Our primary goal is to uplift, empower and enlighten women and children. Since it was founded in 2011, it metamorphosed on social media rapidly. It is making waves and cutting edges.”

Having successfully reached out to about a thousand, the CEO noted that BIN is set for the September ‘Back to School Project’ while preparing for next year’s massive feeding across the nation.

For BIN, a community of women with active presence on Facebook, it upholds a firm belief that the only act worth doing is the act of kindness done for others.

It is, therefore, their ultimate penchant to empower their members and beneficiaries to reach their full potentials in life beyond the meals.

Obaro added: “Our members work within the communities we live in to alleviate women with focus on grassroots development and assisting the less privileged children in our communities.”

Speaking also, BIN Deputy, Mrs. Nneka Ezechukwu, emphasised that since the group’s establishment in 2011, it has been moving stronger and more determined with its vision and mission, keeping the wheel of the foundation rolling.

To further drive their point home, Ezechukwu said the foundation’s first Annual General Meeting billed for September 28 at Golden Tulip Festac was to re-strategise.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of Festac-Agbara axis, Mrs. Jite Ellen lauded the initiative as a temporal panacea that is meant to put smiles on the faces of the children.