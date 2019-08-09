National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria Honours Mouka’s CEO

Chiamaka Ozulumba

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mouka Limited, Raymond Murphy had the Honorary Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria(NIMN) conferred on him by the Institute on August 1, 2019.

This award comes on the heels of excellent marketing techniques, sterling service and leadership qualities that Murphy has been credited with.

Murphy received this honorary award alongside other captains of industries such as President , Masters Energy Group, Uchechukwu Ogah; Managing Director for HP Inc. Central Africa, Ifenyinwa Afe; member of the Board of First Bank, Nigeria, Lateef Bakare; and Chief Executive Officer of Multi Choice Nigeria, John Ugbe, among other notable personalities.

Murphy is reputed to be the brains behind the innovative ideas that have shot Mouka into the leadership position in the Nigerian foam and mattress industry. While it enjoys a huge market share, the foam company is also redefining the sector.

Mouka has been reckoned with for adding comfort to life through the provision of sleep solutions that have given rise to the opening of 10 sleep galleries across Nigeria. The company has also developed an extensive distribution network with more than 1,000 branded sales outlets and over 300 third-party distributors across the country.

The producer of foam, spring mattresses and otherbedding materials is a proud owner of three production facilities in the country.

Murphy came on board as the CEO and MD of the indigenous foam manufacturing company in mid-2015after the closure of a Private Equity transaction which saw90 percent of the shareholding transferred to a private equity firm, leaving the remaining balance of 10 per cent to the original founding family. The company has since recorded feats only few in the private sector can boast of.

Mouka has been listed twice in the London Stock Exchange Group’s Companies to Inspire Africa reports for 2017 and 2019. To be included in the list, companies must be privately owned and show an excellent rate of growth and potential to power African development.

Mouka was also awarded the Mattress Manufacturing Company of the Year at the 2017 edition of The GuardianManufacturing Excellence Award. That same year, the mattress manufacturer also earned another recognition by the African Brand Congress as the Mattress Brand of the Year.

In 2019, Mouka emerged the Foam and Mattress Company of the Year at the Nigerian Real Estate and Property Awards.

Noteworthy, is also the fact that Mouka recently partnered with the prestigious Lagos Business School to organise a leadership training programme for its management staff.

Mouka has been able to attain these enviable heights under Murphy’s watch and leadership.

Preceding the NIMN award, was Murphy’s recognition by Inside Business Magazine as Business Leader of the Year.

Reacting to the honour done him by the Institute, Murphy said : “In many ways I’m honoured and extremely humbled to receive this recognition tonight from such a prestigious institution… I think it’s not necessarily about improving my profile but what I can give back to the Institute in terms of sharing my experience of 3 decades of brand building not just in Nigeria but in other territories across the world.”

He explained further, “we have had strong partnerships with advertising agencies, creative agencies, public relations ,media planning and buying agencies and that has significantly increased Mouka’s brand profile over the past five years…so it’s about myself and my colleagues and the investment we have made over the past five years.”

Having begun his career as Business Development Manager at Sterling Health International inMoscow in 1984, Murphy pioneered the launch of Sterling Health over the counter OTC brands withPanadol as its power brand, in a number of emerging Eastern Europe markets

Between 1990 and 1993, he was Sterling Health’sBusiness Development Manager for Southern CentralAfrica and was responsible for the identification of new business opportunities. Murphy implemented successful entry strategies for Nigeria and Zimbabwe and grew sales by 300 percent over a three-year period.

He later joined Gillette International in Budapest Hungarywhere he served as General Manager between 1993 and 1997. In that capacity, he had the primary objective to seamlessly upgrade the business from third party national distribution to full-fledged local legal entity.

In 1997, he moved over to Indochina Juice Company happy as Chief Executive Officer of a start-up project worth an estimated $11.0 million, he was saddled with the responsibility of manufacturing and marketing branded packaged fruit juices of the venture.

Murphy built sales of nearly $5 million during the firstyear of commercial operations and created twocompletely new and appealing fruit juice brands for Vietnamese consumers. He also devised a third party logistics solution ensuring cost effective product distribution throughout Vietnam.

In 2001, he became the Managing Director of Cussons Middle East, India and South Asia region and turnedaround a stagnating business to deliver over 20 percentbottom line annual growth. He restructured operations away from a trading mentality to formally structured marketing led enterprise and replaced underperforming distributors and appointed leading distributors in new territories.

As Managing Director of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, Murphy was responsible for $100 million of sales with seven factory units