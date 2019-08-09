GOMERM Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Annual Power Conference

God’s Mercy Revival Ministries (GOMERM) is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary and annual power conference in Lagos.

The week-long power conference, themed “Zion 2019: Awakening Giants: Releasing Dominion and Radical Destinies” begins on Monday, August 12, and ends on Sunday, August 18, with an impartation service during which the General Overseer of the ministry, Dr. James Akanbi, would be ministering at the church’s Mercy Revival Centre, 25/33 Alake Lakoko Street, Ile Epo Bus stop, Idimu-Ikotun Road, Ikotun, by 9am.

In a press statement released by the church and signed by GOMERM’s communications and public relations manager, Pastor O’Femi Kolawole, aside Dr. Akanbi, great men of God like Pastor J.F Odesola, Assistant General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG); Bishop Matthew Olubusuyi, President, Kingdom Life Global Christian Ministries; Dr. Cletus Orgu, Provost of LIFE Theological Seminary, Ikorodu; and Prophet John Ogundare, General Superintendent, Christ Redemption Bible Church, will also be ministering at the conference.

According to the statement, other men of God who will also be ministering at the power conference are Pastor Bola Akin John, Pastor Tony Akinyemi, Dr. Emmanuel Falodun and relationship expert, Pastor Bisi Adewale, while Guest Artistes like Praise Machine, Bidemi Olaoba and Tosin Bee would be leading praise sessions.

The conference, which will have two sessions starting from 2pm with evening revival services by 5:30pm, will feature teachings, prophetic and apostolic ministrations, salvation and deliverance as well as ministers’ conference on each day. Immigration seminars for those planning relocation through studentship and employment opportunities will hold by 12.30p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday.

GOMERM’s 20th Anniversary/Annual Power Conference will also feature the ordination of new pastors, assistant pastors, elders, deacons and deaconesses during the grand-finale

on Sunday, August 18, by 9 a.m.