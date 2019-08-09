FAAN Boss Meets Imo Governor

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, recently met with the Governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha to discuss issues concerning further development of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri.

The meeting, which was in continuation of FAAN Managing Director’s interaction with critical stakeholders was also attended by the agency’s Directors of Engineering Services, Human Resources and Administration, Airport Operations, General Manager, Procurement of the Owerri airport amongst others.

Recall that the MD and his team also visited the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde to discuss areas of collaboration, last month.

In his remarks, Yadudu expressed appreciation to the Governor and people of Imo State for their hospitality and tremendous support shown to the Authority. He added that Owerri airport is very strategic to the economic development of the South Eastern region consequently the need to collaborate to develop infrastructure at the airport.

Highlighting the huge business and tourism potential of the airport, Yadudu noted that any investment in the airport would be a catalyst for the development of the state and would create employment for the indigenes. Yadudu assured the governor of the agency’s commitment to consolidate its partnership with the state towards improving on safety and security infrastructure at the airport.

In his response, Ihedioha thanked the MD and his team for the visit and expressed their readiness to continually support the authority to develop critical infrastructure at the airport.