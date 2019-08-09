Buhari Arrives Katsina for Eid-el-Kabir 

Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, President Muhammad Buhari Friday evening arrived Katsina, his home state.

The presidential jet conveying Buhari landed at the Malam Umar Musa Yar’Adua Airport, Katsina, at about a minute after five o’clock in the evening.

He was received by Governor Aminu Bello Masari in company with his Deputy, Mannir Yakubu; the speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Tasi’u Musa Zango; and his deputy, Shehu UsmanTafoki.

Other dignitaries that received the president at the airport were the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, and security chiefs in the state.

President Buhari, accompanied by his personal aides and other top federal government officials, after the airport formalities, proceeded to Daura, his hometown in an helicopter.