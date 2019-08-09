Ariya Repete Finalists Set for Final Showdown in Lagos

After a fierce battle in Ibadan a week ago, nine finalists will be battling for the coveted title and N20 million cash prize in the grand finale of the indigenous music competition Ariya Repete holding Friday.

The lucky nine emerged successfully after beating six others to win a spot in the finals at the Trans Amusement Park in Ibadan. There was no margin for error as the semifinalists slugged it on the show that doubled as both a competition and a cultural fiesta. Lovers of indigenous and contemporary entertainment witnessed outstanding 5-star performances from the contestants and guest acts. The show’s second visit to the city of Ibadan in the ongoing 2019 edition upped the ante with the inclusion of guest performers such as veteran musician and afro-juju maestro Shina Peters, as well as renowned fuji act, Taye Currency who delivered a stunning musical performance. Nollywood star actor, Odunlade Adekola was the host of the night while the showstopper, Zlatan Ibile got the fans off their seats with an energetic performance.

The nine finalists (three in each genre) had a seven-day window to prepare for the grand finale that would play host to King Sunny Ade, Taye Currency, Odunlade Adekola, Dotun, and Pasuma. In the same vein, Olamide will also be headlining the final concert.

The other contestants whose journeys came to an end were encouraged to keep on believing in themselves and continually pursue their dreams while they were rewarded with consolation prizes.

Ariya Repete which is in its 7th edition is proudly sponsored by Goldberg Lager. The beer brand consistently pushes the bar of excellence by continually providing fans and consumers with remarkable experiences which dial up the culture, and traditions of the people, whilst also appreciating modern social conventions.

For this edition, the brand added a new category afro-pop to accommodate the growing talents in that field. It also increased the winning prize as an incentive to the contestants who will be battling it out at Ikeja City Mall where the final showdown will hold.