Youth Group Lauds PTDF Boss

Youth for Change Initiative, a pro-President Muhammadu Buhari youth group, which encompasses over 83 professionals youth organisations in the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria and the Diaspora, has passed a vote-of-confidence on the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Technology Trust Fund (PTDF), Dr. Bello Aliyu Gusau, for his excellent performance since his appointment in 2016 in line with the change agenda of President Buhari-led administration.

This was agreed upon during the group’s national youth summit on peace and patriotism held in Abuja in honour of President Buhari.

The President of the group, Mr. Umar Magaji, stated that what caught their attention is the fact that, youths who are from the less-privileged homes and are qualified and willing to get knowledge to enable them contribute their own quota towards national building are now giving the opportunity to do so.

He added that the Executive Secretary in his wisdom, has buried the era of “man know man”, noting that now any citizen of Nigeria can access the scholarship of PTDF base on merit, on like what used to be the norm before his assumption of office.

Magaji also stated that the performance of Gusau has being excellent, all inclusive and encouraging to the teeming youths who have benefited from the scholarship scheme and many others who have confidence that with his style of leadership, many professional youths from humble background would benefit more and have the opportunity to contribute to their own quota towards nation building.

The youth president also called on Nigerian youths to support the Buhari administration and be patriotic citizens, that the organisation is optimistic that very soon, the country would benefit from the knowledge derived from those youths (professionals) who are beneficiaries.