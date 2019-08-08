Spurs Drop Coutinho Interest

Tottenham have ended their interest in Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.
Spurs had been considering a loan move for the 27-year-old Brazilian, who joined Barca from Liverpool in a deal worth £142m in January 2018.
Coutinho worked with Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino during a loan spell with Espanyol in 2012.
He has scored 21 goals in 76 appearances for Barcelona but has been repeatedly linked with a move away from the Nou Camp this summer.
Arsenal, Paris St-Germain and former employers Liverpool were among the clubs linked with a move for the playmaker.