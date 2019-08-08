Rainbow Hospital Holds 6th Diabetes, Podiatry Workshop

Martins Ifijeh

Rainbow Specialist Medical Centre, a private hospital focused on the management of diabetes and other endocrine and metabolism conditions, has announced plans to host its 6th edition of the Annual Diabetes Foot and Podiatry Workshop designed to equip Nigerian doctors, other health workers and people living with diabetes with basic knowledge and skills on diabetes foot care.

A release signed by the Medical Director of the centre and Coordinator of the Diabetes Podiatry Initiative Nigeria, Dr. Afoke Isiavwe said the workshop, which holds from Monday August 12 to Friday August 16, is being organised in collaboration with the World Walk Foundation, Jamaican Chapter and supported by leading diabetes care companies in the country to stem the steady increase of diabetes mellitus and its complications in the country.

“It is important that primary care health workers should know the basics of diabetes such as how to recognise symptoms, how to diagnose and even know how to start treatment and most important, when to refer the patients. This will prevent misdiagnosis and mismanagement

“The primary care service is essential because that’s where the people first present to whenever they have health challenges.

“Over the years Rainbow Specialist Medical Centre, Lekki has been holding this capacity building workshop for Nigerian health workers both in public and private institutions.”

The release further disclosed that the 2019 edition would be focusing on building capacity at the primary care level and would feature a diabetes refresher course for primary and secondary health care workers, Insulin refresher workshop for both primary and secondary health care workers and also, basic and advanced Certified Diabetes foot course.

“We are hoping hospitals will take advantage of the training program and send their staff to attend.”

Isiavwe also disclosed that people living with diabetes will receive free diabetes foot check during the period at Dover Hotel, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, the workshop venue.