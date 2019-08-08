Osun Police Arraign Arrested Members of #RevolutionNow Movement

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Five members of the #RevolutionNow Movement were arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, Wednesday by the police on the allegation of unlawful assembly. The police alleged that they committed the offence on August 5, 2019, at Olaiya Area in Osogbo.

The arraigned members of #RevolutionNow were Owolabi Olawale (32); Fagunwa Temitope (29); Oluwafemi Johnson (28); Owoeye Olaoluwa (22) and Omoleye Stephen (21).

They were charged before Magistrate Ajanuka A.O. on the allegations bothering on unlawful assembly capable of causing tension and disturb the peace of the town and gathering of each other in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

The offence, according to the police prosecutor, Mr. Felix Okafor, contravened the provision of Sections 517, 69 and 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

However, the suspects were granted bail after pleading not guilty to the charges brought against them by the police.

Counsel to the accused persons, Barr. O. Adegoke, pleaded with the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal term and assured the court that they would not jump bail, if granted.

He further explained that some of the accused persons were members of Academic Staff Union of Universities and student union leaders.

Adegoke added that the accused, contrary to the claims in the charge, were coming from a press conference held at N.U.J Correspondents’ Chapel when they were arrested.

He described the charge against his clients as misdemeanor and pleaded that his clients were innocent of the allegations.

Magistrate Ajanaku granted the accused persons bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety.

She directed the police in charge of the case to verify the address of the surety.

The case was adjourned till August 16, 2019, for mention.