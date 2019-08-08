Man City Complete £60m Cancelo Signing, Danilo Joins Juve

Manchester City have completed the signing of Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo from Juventus for £60m.

The agreement sees City full-back Danilo, 28, move in the opposite direction for a fee of £34.1m.

Cancelo, 25, has signed a contract at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2025 and becomes City’s third signing of the summer after Angelino and Rodri.

“City are a fantastic club, with a brilliant manager and I am delighted to be here,” said Cancelo.

“Everything about them has impressed me, from the facilities, to their style of play.

“I am always looking to develop my game and win trophies and I believe I can do that here, so now I’m really looking forward to the new season and testing myself in the Premier League.”

Cancelo, who can play further forward as well as at left-back, joined Juventus from Valencia for £35m in 2018 after a season on loan at Inter Milan.