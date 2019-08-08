Kasi, Lokmanya Partner to Birth Advance Orthopedic Surgery Patient Centre in Nigeria

Duro Ikhazuangbe

Kasi Healthcare in Nigeria and Lokmanya Hospitals India have announced a five years partnership that will establish an Advanced Orthopedic Surgery Out Patient Center under the Lokmanya Orthopedics Brand in Nigeria in the last quarter of 2019.

The President, Kasi Healthcare, Dr. Dayo Osholowu noted that the collaboration will aid in establishing Orthopedic service as a leader in the region doing more for bone and joint care for Nigeria and bringing the best technology and top doctors in orthopedics and Sports Medicine to Nigerians.

“We are honored to be recognised as a pioneer in the region and to enter this new part of our journey with Lokmanya Hospitals. Our destination is to be the brand doing more that anyone for healthcare of Nigerians.

“In 2018, doctors under our service performed the first Percutaneous Laser Spine Surgery treatment in Nigeria and the case published this year in the Nigerian Journal of Orthopedics to be the first service in the Federation to be achieve this” he said.

President, Lokmaya Hospitals, Dr. Narendra Vaidya expressed enthusiasm in the partnership, adding that it will provide care for Nigerians at all level.

“We are pleased to welcome Kasi Sports Medicine and Orthopedics as our partner in Nigeria. Our work together will be a focused on locally provided care which is in best interests of Nigerians.

“In line with our brand we will offer High technology and human touch. We currently perform over 4000 Joint replacements every year and we look forward performing our first Robotic Joint replacement in Nigeria under our five-year program that is focused on local care provision.

“Immediately we will offer improved access to advanced surgery at our hospitals in India and advanced surgery testing and treatment in Nigeria on an outpatient basis,” he said