KAS Prints Explores Canon’s Printing Technology Services

By Emma Okonji

KAS Prints, a digital printing company, has chosen Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA), world-leader in imaging solutions for its digital colour printing for maximum versatility that will boost development of its business objectives. The collaboration, which is based on commitment, multi-sector knowledge, secure data management and high value-added solutions that guarantee sustainable innovation, will allow both companies to combine their mutual know-how to provide KAS Prints customers with unique and unmatched services.

Canon’s continued investment in research and development offers KAS Prints confidence that they are using technologies specifically designed to improve their productivity and data security. Canon appreciates that customer expectations in the digital and printing industries are constantly evolving which has an impact on business models in all imaging sectors. Integrated and intelligent applications allow businesses to reduce the complexity of challenges related to their environment and contribute to positive value creation.

Speaking on the collaboration, Managing Director and CEO, KAS Prints, Ademola Kasumu, said: “We have found in Canon a trusted partner with whom we share the same values and is committed to helping us successfully anticipate our customers’ needs especially in our offering of the latest solutions. Canon’s long-standing experience in the digital and printing world encourages the emergence of innovations that will transform service delivery for our customers. We will be able to quickly adapt to any changes in the printing sector which will enable KAS Prints to maintain its leading position in the digital print market.”

Tenaui, the official representative of Canon in Nigeria, was of a big support to build this strong relationship between Canon and KAS.

Managing Director, Tenaui, Yasser Alfara, said: “Tenaui is really proud to have a valued partner such Canon and we are working very closely with the team to generate and develop more business in the country.”

Regional Sales Office Director, CCNA, Somesh Adukia, said: “We are very proud to be able to welcome KAS Prints among our customers to whom we have already provided C10000 printers. KAS Prints has a diverse customer portfolio and we are committed to supporting them with increasingly innovative and reliable high-performance state-of-the-art machines. I am confident that this is the beginning of a mutually beneficial partnership that will last for the foreseeable future, as Canon helps KAS Prints achieve the goal of placing the customer at the heart of service delivery.

Adukia thanked Tenaui for its continued support for Canon, a development he said, enabled Canon in recent years to pursue satisfactory growth in Nigeria”