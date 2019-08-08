FG Establishes Committee to Revamp Moribund Civil Servants’ Training School

Olawale Ajimotokan and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Federal Government has set up 11-man technical committee to revatilise the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) with a view to training federal civil servants that are lacking capacity to perform their duties as expected.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, wvho stated this in Abuja while inaugurating members of the committee, expressed concerns over the present status of the college.

She noted that the decision was one of the outcomes of a recently held conference, where it was resolved that such a committee be constituted to revamp the College and restore it to its original status as the numero uno management training Institution in Nigeria.

She ordered the members of the committee to complete the assignment and report back within eight weeks, urging them to follow the terms of reference as highlighted.

Parts of the committee’s terms of reference, according to the HoS, include: revisiting the issue of the Directors, who are pursuing judicial options and seeking justifiable administrative solutions to their grievances; reviewing the Act establishing ASCON with a view to proposing an amendment in line with current realities.

Others are: proposing an enhanced revenue generation framework for the College and the judicious management of the funds, reviewing the entire human resource architecture of the college including recruitment, career progression, training, succession planning, linkages and staff welfare and planning a retreat for top management and board of ASCON to review the vision, mission and programmes, in order to reposition the College to contemporary international standard.

Members of the committee include: Dr. Magdalene Ajani who will serve as Chairman, Prof. Ibrahim A, Aliyu, Prof. Nassar L. Mushood, AVM Lawal Alao, Mrs. Anne I. Atta, Dr. (Mrs.) Joy .A. Achoba, Mrs. C.U.Gayya, Mr. Ben Omogo, Mr. Bola Odugbesan, Mr. I. A. Uzor and Prof. Chike Ofuebe who will serve as the Secretary.