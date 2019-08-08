Federation President Commends Jacob Esuene Sports Club as Teenage Tourney Ends

The President of the Nigerian Squash Federation, Boye Oyerinde and Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Sir Monday Ebong Uko have commended the organisers of Jacob Esuene Sports Club Squash tournament for their commitment to the grooming of young squash talents.

Oyerinde and Uko, who was represented by the acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Lawrence Iquaibom, urged other organisations to emulate the example of Jacob Esuene Sports Club Squash section, Eket in developing the interest of young enthusiasts in the sport.

At the end of the intensive three-day tournament, God’s Finger Temple of Jacob Esuene Sports Club beat Kelechi Onyekaozuru from Bayelsa State in the final of the Under 10 Girls competition, while Favour David Monday also of the host club picked the bronze medal.

In the Under 10 Boys event final, Emmanuel Ogbemi of Edo State defeated Bright David Monday of Jacob Esuene Sports Club by three sets to two with Udeme Esuene and Mitchel Ibanga Okon, both of the host club emerging joint third.

Delight Temple of Jacob Esuene Sports Club won the Under 15 Girls category by winning all three straight sets against Edo State’s Osas Ogbemi. Both Emediong Usoro of the host club and Bayelsa State’s Victory Lucky came joint third.

In the Under 15 Boys category, Monday Anthony of Delta State won 3-0 set to leave Harold Whyte of Bayelsa State as first runner-up, and both Treasure Temple of the host club and Edo State’s Timothy Albert were joint third placed winners.

The Under 20 Male category produced Miracle Amadi of Charlie’s Club Port Harcourt as the champion beating Victor Effiong of 13 Brigade, Cross River State, while both Isaiah Friday and Junior Joseph placed third.

In all, 10 clubs from the South-south region competed at the inaugural edition of the tournament. They include: Canaan Club Calabar, Uyo Club, Shell Club Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt Club, Benin Club and Police Officers’ Mess Squash Club Benin.

Others are: Yenagoa Sports Club, NAK Club Calabar, NNPC Squash Club Warri and Government House Squash Asaba and the host club.

In line with the rules of the World Squash Federation, the organisers upgraded participants who fell short of their desired category to the next age grade.

To guarantee the safety and security of the children, there was a 24-hour police coverage at the hotel where they camped while nurses and first aiders were present at the tournament venue with a rapid response medical unit available overnight.

Prizes included squash rackets, for all medal positions in the age grade.