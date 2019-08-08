EFCC Arrests 29 Suspected Cyber Criminals in Ibadan

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Oyo State, yesterday arrested 29 suspects allegedly involved in internet-related fraud.

THISDAY learnt that the suspects were arrested at Akoto Estate in Elebu area of Ibadan in an early morning raid carried out by operatives of the commission.

It was gathered that the team had earlier conducted series of surveillance, working on strings of intelligence gathered on the activities of the suspected criminals locally known as ‘Yahoo Boys’, adding that the preliminary investigation was found to be credible, leading to the sting operation.

Among the items recovered from the suspects were eight exotic cars, many costly phones and laptops as well as documents suspected to be those used for their illicit dealings.

It was gathered that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.