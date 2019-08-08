Dani Alves wants to make history with Sao Paulo as the full-back reiterated his desire to play for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup.

Alves 36, signed with the Brazilian giants on Tuesday until the end of 2022. He returned to play in his homeland for the first time since leaving Bahia in 2002.

The defender, who was linked with several European clubs, said he wanted to make history in his time with Sao Paulo.

“I came here to Sao Paulo to work. I didn’t come to finish my career,” Alves told a news conference, having been presented by the club on Tuesday.

“I still have a lot of goals ahead, and one of them is to make history with Sao Paulo.”

Alves spent 17 trophy-laden seasons in Europe, including winning six La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues with Barcelona before claiming league crowns with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.