Building Exhibition Holds September 9

The first edition of The Big 5 Construct Nigeria exhibition has been scheduled to hold in Lagos from September 9th to 11th, 2019, in Lagos.

This year, about 100 companies from around the world are expected at the event and are expected to present their innovative products to over 5,000 Nigerian industry professionals who are expected to visit the show.

A statement from the organisers revealed that confirmed brands include regional and global leaders like Palfinger, Cibes Lift, KELM, ABB, Philips, Crane, Eurotray, Tata, Hilti, and Magna Tyres.

“They will showcase hundreds of products for the booming Nigerian infrastructure and building sectors, offering high quality and cost effective solutions, without forgetting the growing importance of sustainability.

“Eyeing the growing business opportunities in Africa’s most populous country, leading international brands are on the lookout for Nigerian partners at the much awaited Big 5 Construct Nigeria,” it added.

It quoted Gianmarco Micheloni, an Export Area Manager at IVR Spa, said: “At the event, we will be looking for a nationwide wholesaler able to promote and sell our products all over Nigeria.

“We will showcase our complete range of valves and accessories for water, gas, plumbing, industrial and HVAC applications. The recognised quality over time is our most important value, as we do manufacture ‘made in Italy’ products at reasonable prices.”

Also, Domo Sports Grass, an expert in quality solutions for sports grounds from Belgium, would be presenting its artificial grass for sports applications, including soccer, rugby, tennis, and hockey.

The company’s Sales Manager for Africa, Yessine Ben Hamida, said: “At Domo Sports Grass, we believe that today is the right moment to invest big here in Nigeria.”

Companies from the United Arab Emirates would also take part in the exhibition.

“Face to face meetings with clients are always better even in the era of new technology and online interactions,” Export Executive at the Dubai-based Aquagas Plastic Industries LLC, Tatyana Kim said.

The company would present its polypropylene (PP-R) pipes and fittings for domestic water supply and drainage systems in Lagos. “Our products are required in all developments: residential, commercial and industrial.

“Since the Nigerian market is booming, I believe there is demand for good quality products at a competitive price,” Kim explained.

“At The Big 5 Construct Nigeria, people will get to know our company and will find out how they can benefit from our products in the future.”

According to the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Benson Osieme, “There is always a need for a bridge between supply and demand, a role we see The Big 5 will play through this show in Nigeria.

“Major brands will find the event indispensable in expanding their market reach and footprint. The show is also a statement to the international community on the vast opportunities available in Nigeria.

“We expect a boom in the building and construction industry with the government playing a leading role. Capital expenditure in the nation’s budgets is receiving higher allocations and we see major opportunities around housing, roads and power. These will have a trickle-down effect on other industries.”

Another Nigerian company, Sehnaoui Plant Nigeria Limited would be presenting Elkon concrete batching plants, Putzmeister concrete pumps, Makkon cranes systems, Liebherr tower cranes, Blend continuous mixing plants, Miningland crushers, and Cadona block and interlock machines.

Its Managing Director, Michel Zovighian, said: “We are based in Nigeria since 2013 and we are committed to the country and the people for the long term. We look forward to introducing new construction techniques that are durable, more efficient, and environmentally friendly.”