Anambra Police Arrest Suspected Armed Robber with Police Pistol

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Police in Anambra State have arrested a suspected armed robber with a Beretta pistol belonging to the Nigeria Police Force.

A statement issued by the state police command Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, stated that the suspect, whose name was given as Sunday Onyema, was arrested by operatives of Operation Puff Adder at Upper Iweka in Onitsha.

Haruna said the 35-year-old suspect was arrested wednesday morning driving back from Asaba, Delta State, on a commercial bus.

According to the statement, “Today(Wednesday) August 7, 2019, at about 6.47a.m., Puff Adder operatives in conjunction with a patrol team attached to Operation Kpochapu, while on stop-and-search duty at Upper Iweka in Onitsha, intercepted a bus with registration number UKP108ZU coming from Asaba.

“After a thorough search, they recovered a police Beretta pistol with breech number AO-4909Z loaded with seven rounds of life ammunition; one expanded bullet and six different phones in possession of one 35-year-old Sunday Onyema, a male, from Orlu in Imo State.”

Though Haruna failed to mention how the suspect sourced the pistol, he said the suspect was assisting the police with useful information to aid investigation after which he would be charged to court for prosecution.