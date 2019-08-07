Ondo Sends Education Levy Bill to Assembly

By James Sowole in Akure

As part of efforts to raise more funds for education, the Ondo State executive arm has sent a bill to the State House of Assembly that would make it mandatory for every taxable adult to pay N1,000 education levy to the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Mr. Femi Agagu disclosed this while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting convened to address the conduct of state examinations conducted recently.

Stakeholders at the meeting comprising, Parent Teacher Association (PTA), All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Zonal and Area Education Officers, had earlier raised issues on the conduct of state examinations and suggested solutions to address the lapses.

Agagu’s disclosure was in response to observations raised on the conduct of the state promotion examination and placement examination, particularly on the funding of the sector.

He said the introduction of the education levy was part of the recommendations of the state education summit held earlier, adding that the bill was sent by the executive to the last assembly, expressing the hope that the current assembly would pass the bill.

On the shortage of teachers in primary and secondary schools in the state, Agagu said posting is already on going, pointing out that the exercise would be done in phases.

He said the exercise would be done in such a way to ensure that specific teachers would be posted to specific places where they are needed.

The commissioner said the government may consider suggestions that teachers be recruited from their local government areas to ensure that they reside at their duty posts.

He stated that the four local government areas where teachers don’t like to stay after recruitment are Ilaje, Ese-odo, Ose and Irele.