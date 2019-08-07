Keystone Bank Appoints Three EDs

Keystone Bank Limited has appointed three executive directors as members of its board of directors as part of a strategy to realign its operations for sustained business growth.

The new directors who were appointed at the 49th yearly general meeting of the bank in Lagos recently, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), are Messrs Tijani Aliyu, Olaniran Olayinka and Lawal Jibrin Ahmed.

According to a statement, the Chairman of Keystone Bank, Alhaji Umaru Modibbo said the promotion of the three former general managers to the position of executive directors was in line with the bank’s corporate governance and culture of maximising its human capital through consistent leadership development and training.

“Since we restructured, we have intentionally and proactively nurtured our talents in readiness for future leadership opportunities that will arise in the organisation. It is, therefore, a major feat for us that we were able to appoint the three new executive directors from our internally groomed executives,’’ Modibbo said.

The statement quoted the bank’s Divisional Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Omobolanle Osotule, to have said the appointment of the directors was in line with the strategic business intent and corporate realignment of the bank to sustain continued business growth.

She added that the new executive directors would now join the executive management office to pursue and deliver on the bank’s strategic business objectives bringing to bear their in-depth wealth of banking experience garnered over the years across various sectors of the economy.

Aliyu holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Bayero University, Kano and an MBA from the Bangor Business School, United Kingdom (UK).

On the other hand, Olayinka holds a First Class Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s Degree in Economics from the prestigious University of Lagos. He has attended several executive courses and programmes in banking operations, credit, risk management, business process re-engineering and change management, among others.

Similarly, Ahmed holds an LL.B degree from the University of Jos in Plateau State and an LL.M degree from the University of Dundee in the UK. He has more than 19 years post-call experience that cuts across legal practice, banking regulation, process improvement, conflict resolution, project management and regulatory compliance.