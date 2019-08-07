Falana: No Investor will Invest Where There is No Rule of Law

Elites have failed Nigeria, says Utomi

Segun James and Oluchi Chibuzor

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana, has warned that no reasonable investor would invest in a country where the leadership does not respect the rule of law.

Falana gave this warning at the launching of a book written by Prof. Pat Utomi: ‘Why Not – Citizenship, State Capture, Creeping Fascism and Criminal Hijack of Politics in Nigeria’.

According to Falana, “you can’t have democracy without the rule of law. Nobody is coming to invest in your country without the rule of law because when you are taking your money to anywhere in the world, you will ask: if there is a breach of contract, will I get my money? Will I get justice in their court? Will it be fast and expeditious?

“Now if you are told that you are likely to get judgment, will they comply with the judgment? If you are told we are not certain, you will move your money elsewhere.”

Falana stated that revolution is the consequence of continued disobedience of the rule of law and warned the ruling class that they stand to lose more if the nation collapses.

He disclosed that more than 2,000 thugs and other miscreants were arrested in Rivers State and other parts of the country during the last election but none of them have been brought to court for prosecution more than three months after their arrest. This, he said, is not good for democracy in the country.

Speaking in the same vein, Utomi, who is also a Professor of Political Economy, stated that Nigerian elite class has failed because of the current level of anarchy in the country.

He also warned that revolution is inevitable if the current trend persists. “Clearly the politics of Nigeria is challenged and if we do not get it right now, the anarchy that is currently afloat will consume us all and do grave damage to the dignity of black man.

“The urgency of now should not be a joking matter for political gladiators. It is about the heart and soul of the country,” he said.

An Elder Statesman, Lawyer and Playwright, Mr. Fred Agbeyegbe, has called the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) a failure for refusing to live up to its responsibilities, saying that he is ashamed to be called a lawyer. Agbeyede commending the author for attempting to lead the course for enlightened revolution in the country and urged the NBA to wake up to their responsibilities of defending the rule of law.

The book was reviewed by Dr. Reuben Abati, who argued that the author in writing the book decided to differ from his character by attacking individuals, which is strategic in relevance.