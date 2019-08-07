Borno Gov Orders Payment to Families of 421 Deceased Pensioners

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara, has given the approval for the payment of gratuities to families of 185 deceased pensioners.

The governor also approved the payment of compassionate intervention to other families of 236 deceased pensioners.

Umara, also in an approval yesterday, ordered the payment of 2018 outstanding leave grants to 9,898 workers.

The governor had just last month approved payment of gratuities to 1,684 pensioners who retired from 2013 to date in the state.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy to the governor, Malam Isa Gusau, said in the latest approval, the governor had directed the state Head of Service to work with the state Ministry of Finance to ensure that the payments hit bank accounts of all beneficiaries within few days.

The governor’s spokesman also said the approval was given for the payment of furniture allowance to two permanent secretaries who were in office when the governor paid an unscheduled visit to the state secretariat in Maiduguri on May 31, 2019, 48 hours after his inauguration.

Umara, had during the visit, threatened to sanction latecomers and absentees, as he promised to reward permanent secretaries and 96 workers he met on ground.

In fulfillment of his promise, the governor yesterday rewarded the permanent secretaries with speedy approval of their furniture allowances and gave order for early release of the 2019 leave grant to the 96 workers he met on duty when he paid the unscheduled visit.

Gusau also said the governor’s approval also included payment of temporary salaries and pensions to 56 workers and 51 pensioners who are yet to fully comply with requirements to complete their biometric capturing to become permanently entitled to monthly salaries and pensions.