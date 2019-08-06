Union Bank, TEDxLagos Inspire Entrepreneurs

In a bid to inspire entrepreneurs to achieve the utmost, Union Bank recently went into a partnership with the organisers of TEDxLagos to host entrepreneurs, social advocates, innovators and thought leaders at the 2019 TEDxLagos event tagged, “Spring.”

TEDx is a global platform created in the spirit of TED’s mission, “ideas worth sharing”. The event was a celebration of brilliant ideas and inspiring talks organised by members of the local and international TEDx communities, including Michael James Ryan from TEDx partnerships international and Mercy Akamo, organiser/ licensee of TEDxLagos.

The day-long event featured an interesting line-up of speakers including the founder of Slum-to-School, Otto Orondaam; renowned actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim; TV show director, Victor Sanchez Aghahowa and corrective skin-care expert, Dr. Vivian Oputa.

Speaking on the bank’s partnership with TEDxLagos, the Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing at Union Bank, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem said, “Union Bank is pleased to partner with TEDxLagos for the second consecutive year. As a Bank committed to enabling success in our host communities, we identify with the objective of the TEDx platform which is to unravel and amplify brilliant ideas that cause positive change and move our society forward. We look forward to seeing the impact of the insightful conversations that have taken place today in the society.”

Union Bank’s partnership with TEDxLagos, she reiterated will ensure innovation, creativity and support for Nigeria’s growth.

“Union Bank continues to focus on maintaining its leading position as a socially driven and responsible corporate organisation. The bank recently released the third edition of its Citizenship, Sustainability and Innovation (CSI) report, a compendium which outlines the impact Union Bank has made within its host communities and its commitment to its customers and other stakeholders. It also emphasises the bank’s vision to inspire a future where private sector participants are committed drivers of the nation’s sustainable development,” he said.

Other prominent attendees included the Chief Digital and Innovation Officer of Union Bank, Lola Cardoso and other Senior Executives of the Bank. Also in attendance was Claire Wathen, Community Manager at Skoll Foundation, co-sponsors of the event.

A major highlight of the day was the session The Springboard – Enabling Conversations for the Common Good, hosted by Union Bank.

There was an interactive panel discussion that highlighted the importance of innovation, creativity, community development, and sustainable practices in shaping a better future for Nigeria.

Panellists included Founder/ CEO of Chanja Datti Limited, Bankole Williams, Founder, LYD Consulting; Nkem Okocha, Founder MamaMoni Empowerment Foundation, and award-winning performing actress, Bikiya Graham Douglas.