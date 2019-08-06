Robbers Attack Bank, Kill One in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

A member of staff of Wema Bank was killed and two others injured Tuesday when armed robbers struck at the Iju, Ondo State branch of the bank and carted away unspecified amount of money.

The bank is located on Akure-Ado Ekiti Road and is about one kilometre to the Iju Divisional Police Headquarters in Akure North Local Government of the state.

A source said the robbers arrived the town from the Ado Ekiti end of the road around 2:00pm and operated for about 30 minutes.

The source added that the robbers announced their arrival in the town with sporadic gun shots.

The robbers were said to have gained entry into the banking hall after they shattered the bank’s security door with dynamite.

One of the injured persons was said to be a member of staff of the bank, while the other person was a customer.

The incident was said to have shaken the community as residents could only come out of their houses after the robbers had left.

It was gathered that the robbers escaped from the scene with their loot in three ‘Ghana must go’ bags in a snatched vehicle said to belong to customer of the bank.

The robbers were said to have abandoned the vehicle a few metres from the robbery scene and fled.

The incident led to the hurried closure of banking business in Akure and environs as many commercial institutions closed shop the moment they heard of the incident.

When THISDAY got to the scene of the incident, residents were seen discussing the matter in low tones while police personnel took positions watching.

The attacked bank is the only one in the agrarian community.

When contacted, the state command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident, saying that a bank official was killed.

He said the robbers abandoned their vehicle, when the police were already working on how to ensure their arrest.

Joseph, who said men of the command have started combing the bushes around the area, added that he was sure the robbers would be apprehended.