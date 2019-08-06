Katsina Committed to Developing Transportation Sector, Says Gov

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, Tuesday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to developing the transportation sector in view of its immense contribution to the state and nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The governor said that government would continue to provide the needed support in the areas of investment, training and policies that would boost the growth of the sector.

Speaking shortly after he inspected an additional Toyota bus purchased by the Katsina State Transport Authority (KTSTA), Masari said the transportation sector is key to the sustenance of the state’s socio-economic development, hence his readiness to boost the sector.

He said: “Transportation is very important and key to the economic development and social interaction among the people of the state. So, if we can put many vehicles as we can at highly subsidized price, we believe, we will be helping the economic growth and social interaction of our people.

“Last year, we bought over 100 Sharon buses which we gave to the National Union of Road Transport Workers at non-interest rate so that they can also help in providing mobility and improved transportation system in the state. We are also working with tricycle owners, we have given them a loan of about N40 million to buy as many of these tricycles.”

The governor said that his administration has placed huge premium on the revival of the transport sector in its entirety by rehabilitating existing transport infrastructure and the provision of new ones.

Earlier, the General Manager of KTSTA, Mr. Haruna Musa Rugoji, informed the governor that the Authority has settled a debt of N19 million out of the N40 million debt incurred by his predecessor, assuring him that the agency under his leadership would be revamp its fortunes for ultimate productivity.

According to him, “These are inherited debts; some for salary and allowances, some for service providing agencies like Industrial Training Fund that are giving out training in order to develop the capacity of our staff. So far, we are able to settle about 50 per cent of the debts.”