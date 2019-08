By Olawale Ajimotokan

President Muhammadu Buhari will on August 21 swear in all the 43 Ministers-designate, a statement by the Permanent Secretary Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Babatunde Lawal, said on Tuesday.

Lawal said the swearing in of all ministers-designate by the president will hold at the Federal Executive Council Chambers at the Presidential Villa.

He said attendance at the event was mandatory and strictly by invitation.