UBA Woos SMEs, Creative Sector Operators

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has stated that the over 20,000 guests who attended its UBAmarketplace 2019, were treated to a great line up of activities during the two-day event which was held recently in Abuja.

The event which took place on the sidelines of the 2019 edition of the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Forum, provided the attendees and participants with a huge platform to get everything in one place, according to a statement.

“Guests and participants were able to network, while being engaged with a series of entertainment, panel sessions, fashion, fun, comedy, relaxation and shopping.

“At the event, they also had the unique opportunity to meet with some of their favourite stars and celebrities.

“The major highlight at the marketplace was the unveiling of Africa’s international Afropop artist, Ayo Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid as the new brand ambassador for UBA,” the statement added.

The GMD, UBA, Kennedy Uzoka, explained that as a major driver of employment for the youth, the critical role of SMEs in the development of any economy cannot be overemphasised.

Uzoka said, “UBA is a bank that is interested in the growth of SMEs as well as youth empowerment and we have done many things in the past in this regard.

“We have partnered with the Tony Elumelu Foundation to support the youths across Africa who we know are the future of our continent’s economic renaissance.”

Continuing, Uzoka said, “We unveiled Wizkid as our brand ambassador to show our unrelenting support for SMEs and to further create a platform for them to thrive.

“This is a strong collaboration that will help us as an institution to propel our dream of making Africa a truly self-sufficient economy,” Uzoka noted.

In his response, Wizkid, who sought for increased support of financial institutions for the African entertainment industry, expressed excitement with the partnership, adding that the UBA brand shares his passion to make every child and youth in Africa have the opportunity to thrive.

In a separate panel, Richard Mofe Damijo, the top Nollywood icon, Movie producer/director, Tunde Kelani , Cynthia Nassardine, a top actress from Cote D’ivoire, Ayoola Ayolola sat with the CEO UBA Africa, Mr. Victor Osadolor in a movie panel session to discuss the theme ‘The Big Picture: Business of film making’.

The movie session which was moderated by Bola Atta, UBA’s Group Head, Corporate Communication and Executive producer for the Bank’s REDTV, deliberated on how entrepreneurs from the creative and film making industry in Africa can benefit from the opportunities in the world of finance. Music was not left out as Dj Cuppy, Dj Neptune, Pheelz the Producer and UBA’s Chief Credit Officer, Franklin Erebor discussed on the theme ‘Booth to Bank: How the beat becomes the profit’.