Ihedioha Unveils Ilechukwu as Heartland FC Head Coach

Former MFM FC Head Coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu was yesterday unveiled as the new head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Heartland FC.

He was unveiled during an elaborate ceremony at the Imo State Government House, Owerri on Monday.

Governor of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha; Team Manager, Mobi Oparaku; former Green Eagles midfielder, Henry Nwosu and other top officials of the club were present at the presentation of the coach to Imo football fans.

Ilechukwu turned down a lucrative offer from his former club, MFM FC of Lagos to move to the five-time NPFL champions.

The young tactician enjoyed a remarkable time in his over a decade stay with the Olukoya Boys.

Under his watch, MFM rose from a mere amateur club to the top echelon of domestic football in Nigeria and has maintained their status ever since.

After barely escaping relegation in their first season in the NPFL, MFM FC finished second behind Plateau United a season later and also represented Nigeria in the CAF Champions League.

He will combine his position with that of the U-23 Eagles post where he is one of the assistant coaches.