Court Grants El Zakzaky Leave to Travel Abroad for Medical Treatment

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State High Court has granted leave to the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim El Zakzaky, and his wife Zeenat to travel abroad for medical treatment Ruling on Monday on the bail application by Zakzaky’s counsel, Mr, Femi Falana (SAN), the presiding judge, Justice Darius Khobo , however ordered that El Zakzaky should be accompanied on the trip by officials of the Kaduna state government and personnel of the Department of State Security (DSS).

Details shortly …..