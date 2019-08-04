Uche Ogah’s Uproarious Laugh

For weeks, billionaire businessman, Uche Ogah, has been singing the song of joy.

You can’t blame him, if his legs have not grown weary from ceaseless dance, following his confirmation as a minister by the National Assembly.

The first shock came to his critics, when he was nominated among others for ministerial appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

For him, it was a lift, while it was a bitter pill in the mouths of his staunch critics. Until this development, the President of Masters Energy Group had almost been written off as a serial loser. How? It will be recalled that when the businessman, whose interests include banking, insurance, aviation, shipping, dredging, logistics, construction and hospitality dabbled into the murky waters of Nigeria’s politics, many sneered at him.

His critics also made him a target of their attack when he failed to achieve his dream of becoming the number one citizen of Abia state in 2015 and 2019 elections.

Ogah’s political trajectory started in 2015 when he lost the Abia State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to the incumbent governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

He had felt like someone whose birth right had been denied him; so, he reportedly spent millions of naira to reclaim the ticket. There was palpable joy in his household when Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cede the certificate of return to Ikpeazu, maintaining that he was never qualified to run for the party primaries in the Peoples Democratic party, PDP on the ground of fake tax returns during the primaries.

Justice Abang further ordered the chief judge of the state to swear in Ogah as the substantive governor of the state.

Following the controversial ruling, his supporters went out in wild jubilation, while the whole state went into a frenzy. But his balloon of hope was punctured, in spite of the fact that he was presented with a certificate of return by the INEC, as appeal court in Abuja nullified the certificate issued to him, a development that finally put paid to his dream.

Surprisingly, in spite of this doleful experience, he never gave up as he fought and got the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to challenge his old rival, the incumbent governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, at the last governorship poll. Though he lost to Ikpeazu, Ogar, also the boss of Masters Oil and gas did not despair, because of his firm desire to “liberate his people from the stranglehold of political merchants”.

Today, the story has changed, particularly after the oil Sheik showcased his dexterity and brilliance at the senate screening, leaving no doubt about his experience in the oil and gas sector.

Already, it is being speculated that he may be considered for the post of the Minister of petroleum Resources.