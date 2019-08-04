Obaseki felicitates with the Wilsons, Edgal

The Edo State Governor. Mr Godwin Obaseki on Saturday joined friends and well-wishers to felicitate with family of former Solicitor General of the state, Justice Tinu Akomolafe-Wilson on the solemnisation of holy matrimony of her son, Mr Michealangelo Wilson and Miss Rugina Omon Osudia.

The governor who was with other dignitaries at St Joseph Catholic Church in Benin City to mark the occasion wished the newly wedded couple a happy marriage.

Obaseki urged the couple to live by the dictates of the church and also learn from their parents the lesson of keeping a good home.

The officiating priest, Rev. Fr. David Ogun, said marriage in the Catholic church symbolizes a sacrament that is ordained by God.

Ogun said marriage is a covenant that cannot be broken by man and urged the couple to show themselves unconditional love.

“It is not a promise because it can be forgotten and it is not a contract because it can be broken,” he added.

The Governor also attended the 80th birthday reception for Mrs Deborah Ebun Edgal at Edo Hotel, in Government Reservation Area, Benin City.

Obaseki said Mrs Edgal should be celebrated for the support she gave her late husband, Mr. Edgal, who was a Chief Inspector of Education in the defunct Bendel State, adding that late Mr. Edgal ensured that quality education was offered in schools and created a state where students including himself were given the privilege and opportunity of education that had made them successful in life.

“We have every reason to celebrate mama at 80. She represents a generation that provided quality education for students of Edo State. She was there with late papa Edgal to ensure Edo educational system was built on a solid foundation,” he added.

One of the sons of the celebrant, Commissioner of Police, Maritime, Mr Imohimi Edgal, expressed appreciation to Governor Obaseki and other guests who graced the occasion, adding, “We all pray to get to the age of 80. I wish mama many better and healthy years ahead.”

Mrs Edgal is a retired civil servant, who served in the Edo Ministry of Justice.