Gen. Babagana Monguno’s Other Skills

The week-long activities marking the 85th birthday of Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, may have come and gone, but the memories will linger for a long time.

Art aficionados, who attended one of the activities in Lagos penultimate week, were thrilled beyond words with the spontaneous creative outburst of Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.), National Security Adviser to President Muhammad Buhari.

Monguno, during the event, sketched different portraits of the Soyinka and presented the framed pieces of work to the octogenarian literary giant in Lagos.

Soyinka, it was gathered, was really enthralled by the work of art and expressed appreciation to the NSA, for the present, saying, “It’s fascinating and nice for the NSA Gen. Monguno to take time to make the sketches I am pleasantly surprised. Thank you general.”

The Borno State-born general held different prestigious positions in the Nigerian Army, including Commander, Guards Brigade; Deputy Commandant, National Defence College; Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI); Chief of Defence Logistics and Commander, Training and Doctrine Command Oshodi Lagos.

As a combatant regular officer of the Nigerian army, he was once recommended for the chief of army staff position.

Monguno has Bachelor of Science in Architecture, Master’s in Internal Relations and a PhD from a United Kingdom University. He was appointed theNSA by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 13, 2015.