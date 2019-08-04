Akeredolu Insists on Prosecution of Soldiers Accused of Raping Student

James Sowole in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday insisted that soldiers accused of raping a student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), should face the full weight of law.

Akeredolu made the promise in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo asking the authorities of the Nigerian Army to hand over the suspects to the Nigeria Police.

A student of Department of Religious and African Studies of the university was allegedly raped by soldiers at military checkpoint at Ikare Akoko while returning home from school.

But Akeredolu, in a statement, asked the Nigerian Army to immediately hand over all the soldiers arrested in connection with the allegation to the State Police Command for immediate prosecution.

He described the offence as callous, mindless and heart-aching act committed by soldiers whose presence should have been succour to the people, especially the vulnerable, in the face of the heightening wave of violence and insecurity in the country.

The governor said it should be noted that the Government of Ondo State “shall do all within its powers to fight this bizzare menace of rape and sexual abuse in the state.

“Rapists or those who wish to traverse this ignobly desecrating path will find Ondo State too hot as a refuge for such nefarious act. Government shall be firm and decisive.”

Akeredolu described the arrest of the soldiers as heart-warming, thereby commending the swiftness of the Brigade Commander who ensured the seamless apprehension of those allegedly involved.

He said the full weight of the law “must be tested in this particular case to serve as a deterrent to others who seek to undesirably, take advantage of the unprotected.”