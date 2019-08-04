Adeboye: Is It No Longer Well?

With Reno Omokri

The charge from God to the priestly class is to be found in Isaiah 1:17 which says:

“Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless. plead the case of the widow.”-KJV

Ponder on that for a moment and ask yourself if that is what our own priestly class in Nigeria have been engaged in.

James, the brother of our Lord Jesus Christ, defines true religion in James 1:27 thus:

“Religion that is pure and undefiled before God the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world.”-ESV.

Again, ponder on the above and ask yourself if that is what our religious leaders have been doing.

I have been championing the cause of Leah Sharibu right from the day she was abducted. On more than one occasion, I have called for leaders of the Body of Christ to join me. I don’t need finances. I have my own. I need voices. Sadly, Nigerian Christian leaders have shown little interest in Leah Sharibu’s case.

When pastor Eunice Elisha of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, was killed by radical Muslims in Kubwa, Abuja, I championed her case as if she was my pastor. There was hardly a squeak from her denomination, RCCG, even though an RCCG Pastor was Vice President of Nigeria.

Please do not take my word for it. Google it. I did videos. I cried. I begged for justice for Eunice Elisha, who was killed while evangelising in the early morning.

The sad thing is that though prominent leaders of Christianity have hardly spoken up PUBLICLY about Leah Sharibu, Eunice Elisha and Bridget Agbahime, they have, however, PUBLICLY praised General Buhari and Pastor Adeboye is very guilty of this.

I urge those who say I should not challenge Pastor Enoch Adeboye, to open their Bibles to Galatians 2:11 where Paul wrote that “when Peter came to Antioch, I had to oppose him to his face, for what he did was very wrong.”

Is GO Adeboye greater than Peter that he cannot be challenged when ‘wrong’?

Sadly, the Nigerian church is too mercantile. Too interested in monetary affairs and less so in salvation and this has made the church make gods out of men, like Adeboye, who could have publicly spoken about the assault on the church but chose to remain silent when needed most.

Who can tell me what Pastor Adeboye said when suspected herdsmen killed the daughter of the leader of Afenifere?

NOTHING. Do not take my word for it. Google. Isaiah 1:17 instructed pastors to “seek justice. Defend the oppressed.” Can Pastor Adeboye day he has done that?

So why is Pastor Adeboye angrily talking now that gunmen have abducted his pastors?

When the RIGHTEOUS are QUIET, the EVIL are ENCOURAGED

On Friday, August 2, 2019, Catholic Priests were protesting in Enugu over the persistent killing of Reverend Fathers by HERDSMEN. Simultaneously, Pastor Adeboye was crying over RCCG pastors abducted by GUNMEN. Meanwhile, a pastor is our Vice President and he went to America to tell those who can help us that these incidences of insecurity are exaggerated.

When the church is SILENT as EVIL affects the PEOPLE, the PEOPLE will also be SILENT when EVIL affects the CHURCH

That is the stage Nigeria has gotten to.

To say I am rather disappointed in Pastor Adeboye would be an understatement. Under former President Jonathan, the RCCG and Pastor Adeboye were very PUBLICLY vocal about insecurity. But under General Buhari, both the RCCG and GO Adeboye lost their voice.

Today, Pastor Adeboye is calling for prayers after gunmen abducted RCCG pastors. In 2015, under Buhari, an RCCG pastor, Eunice Elisha, was killed in broad daylight in Kubwa Abuja. NOTHING happened to her killers. Absolutely NOTHING. Pastor Adeboye also did not PUBLICLY challenge the Buhari regime then.

The coffin carrying the corpse of a stranger looks like firewood. It only becomes real when it is carrying the corpse of your relation.

You see, EVIL can only thrive when GOOD men, like GO Adeboye, are SILENT.

On Friday August 2, 2019, Pastor Adeboye said and I quote:

“As a father, how do you think I should feel to hear that five of my children have been kidnapped while on their way to attend the Ministers Conference?”

My response is this.Sir, if you had spoken PUBLICLY when ordinary Nigerians were being kidnapped, maybe these your ‘children’ who were kidnapped would not have been abducted. Think about it, sir. How many times have you spoken PUBLICLY about #FreeLeahSharibu? You have commended Buhari and Osinbajo PUBLICLY (Google it). Why have you not spoken up for Leah PUBLICLY too?

Did Pastor Adeboye have to wait until General Buhari’s CLUELESSNESS reached his doorstep before speaking up? They killed Eunice Elisha, he made FEEBLE noises. When Leah Sharibu was ABDUCTED, Adeboye’s voice was also ABDUCTED. Now, it has reached his doorstep!

What people like Pastor Adeboye ought to know is that people are not made for the church. Rather it is the church that was made for the people. If there are no people, there will be no church. It is not right for church leaders to keep quiet when evil is visited on their people only to SHOUT when it is visited on them!

When it happened to others, Pastor Adeboye was saying ‘it is well’. Now that General Buhari’s CLUELESSNESS has gotten to his doorstep, GO Adeboye wants us to ‘pray’? Is it no longer well sir? How come you suddenly found your voice? Go and meet Buhari and tell him ‘it is well’!

What Nigeria needs now are religious leaders, who, like Jesus, can look King Herod in the face and call him “that old fox”. Jesus would NEVER have publicly COMMENDED a man like General Buhari, the way that Pastor Adeboye did. Never! Not on earth, under the earth, or in heaven!

Muslim leaders like Sheikh Abubakar Gumi have in my opinion, done more, far more, for God, than people like Adeboye and Kumuyi who have shown that they can talk, but only when it happens to them, not when it happens to the masses. Not so Gumi. It has not happened to him, but he has SPOKEN!

Enough of this USELESS, WATERY, TITHE and OFFERING focused ‘it is well’ Christianity! Turn your Bibles to 1 Corinthians 4:20 “the kingdom of God is not a matter of TALK but of POWER.” We don’t need ADEBOYES that just TALK feebly to the oppressors of the Church of Christ. We need IDAHOSAS that command POWER and tear satan’s kingdom down!

You can just imagine! Pastor Adeboye is asking us to pray for his abducted pastors. The same Adeboye whose RCCG petitioned former Jonathan over the state of insecurity and threatened him with a million-man march. Now that he should truly be MARCHING, he wants us to PRAY. Adeboye, “God is no RESPECTER of persons”-Acts 10:34.

