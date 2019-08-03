SA-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce Rebrands

The South Africa-Nigeria Chamber (SA-NC), has announced its new identity, South Africa – Nigeria Business Chamber of Commerce (SA- NBC), as part of its growth strategies.

According to the chamber, the new move was necessary to renew its strategy after a careful examination of its core mandate and value proposition.

Speaking on the rebranding exercise, Founder and Director of HKLM, Sean McCoy, noted that the move placed a greater emphasis on the chamber’s outbound orientation toward the Nigerian market.

He said: “The change to ‘Business Chamber’ from ‘Chamber of Commerce’ reflects a more focused, progressive and agile organisation. More so, it avoids brand confusion with the Lagos-based Nigeria-SA Chamber of Commerce, with which the SA-NBC collaborates but does not have a formal partnership agreement or commercial affiliation”.

He informed further that the rebranding also included modernising the chamber’s identity from one with a predictable look and feel to a more forward focused design.

“Incorporating the colours of both the South African and Nigerian flags, the new identity is an abstract depiction symbolic of people and currency as vehicles of economic success.

“The rebrand has shifted the SA-NBC towards a more progressive looking organisation and successfully re-calibrated the chamber as it looks to the future”, he added.

The SA-NBC was established 14 years ago to promote, facilitate and assist South African businesses to do business in Nigeria, acting as a pivotal link between the economies of the two countries.

The chamber supports free trade and fair business that complies with the regulatory environment and rule of law in Nigeria.