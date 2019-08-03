Former Chairman of INEC, Jega Joins PRP, to Chair SWOT Committee

Bennett Oghifo



The Peoples Redemption Party has announced that former National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Attahiru Jega, has joined its fold and would chair one of its strategic committees.

According to a statement, yesterday, by PRP’s National Publicity Secretary, Abdul Gombe, Prof. Jega would chair the party’s Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat (SWOT) analysis Committee which is expected to reposition it to have national outlook before the 2023 general elections.

The statement said, “The PRP at its 62nd National Executive Committee meeting held on June 22nd in Kaduna decided to set up three committees to review the performance of the party in the 2019 general elections with a view to repositioning the party for better performance in facing new challenges of Nigerian politics.

“On the basis of a critical analysis of these, the committee made up of some of the best intellectuals in Nigeria will recommend to the party, strategies to adopt for its survival and growth.

“The three committees are the SWOT Analysis Committee, Mobilisation Committee, and Finance and Funding Committee.”