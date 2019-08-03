EFCC Arraigns Former Lawmaker

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), Ilorin zonal office on has arraigned an immediate past member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Muhammed Adebayo on six count charges bordering on alleged land fraud. Adebayo was arraigned on a six count charge before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye. Hon. Adebayo was also accused of defrauding some teachers to the tune of about N4million.

The charge reads, “That you, Mohammed Adebayo, sometimes in July 2013 in Ilorin within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud and obtained the sum of N950,000 from one Mary Omowunmi Kolade on the false pretence that three plots of land (situate at Malete, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State) which you sold to her belonged to you, a representation you knew to be false punishable under section 1 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences.”

At the resumed hearing of the matter, Prosecution Counsel, S T Ola told the trial Judge “my Lord, before this honourable court is a six count charge dated 24th day of June 2019, I urge your Lordship to accept the charge and allow it to be read to the accused Person “. The accused person pleaded not guilty when the six count charges were read to him in court.