Damilola Akinwunmi Raises Bar in Music Distribution

To get optimal leverage from digital revenue, a music distribution expert and versatile artiste and repertoire manager, Damilola Akinwunmi, Founder, Dapper Music Entertainment, has outlined pitfalls that Nigerian artistes get into and proffered ways out.

Akinwunmi describes popular artiste and Empawa founder, Mr. Eazi, as the poster boy that Nigerian artistes should emulate. “I consider Mr. Eazi to be the best at hacking the digital space. He is basically towing a line that everyone should follow and emulate. He also sets the bar so high and if you pay attention to what he does you can benefit a lot as well.”

The young and vibrant creative industry entrepreneur has been working with rapper, Ice Prince to reposition his career. To his credit, he has distributed content for popular Nigerian artistes such as Sean Tizzle, Teni, Ice Prince, Mr Real, Orezi, among others.

He admits that piracy has become a reoccurring decimal, adding, “I believe things are starting to ease up and the artistes are gradually beginning to know their rights and what they deserve. Before now, artistes promote their songs by sending out the actual MP3 to blogs for upload. Now, some artistes are wise, as they push out digital download links of their songs on monetised platforms to the blogs for upload as opposed to MP3. As I said, a lot has to do with the artiste first changing their mentality and fighting for their rights. I believe things will start to take shape from there.